Police have issued a fresh appeal to find an 18-year-old woman who went missing from her home almost a year ago.

Huong Vo was last seen at 4:20pm on Friday, 2 April 2021 in the Huyton, on Merseyside, and has not been seen since.She is Vietnamese, around 4ft 10in tall, of slim build, with long black hair which is blonde at the ends. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a white t-shirt, and trainers.

Huong speaks fluent Vietnamese and some English, and has a tattoo of a feather on her wrist.

She has links to St Helens and Knowsley, and also Coventry, Birmingham, Edinburgh, and East Dulwich in London.

Merseyside Police say they are "extremely concerned for her wellbeing" and has asked anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact @MerPolCC, 101 or the charity Missing People on 116 000.

You can also contact Merseyside Police via this online form.