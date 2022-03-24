Parts of the region's motorways were closed after police launched a hunt for a man who absconded from prison.

40-year-old Jonathan Simpson escaped from HMP Thorn Cross in Warrington. He was last seen at the jail in Appleton at 9am on Wednesday 23 March, and enquiries are continuing to locate him.

Cheshire Police were forced to temporarily shut down part of the M6 and M56 in their search.

Simpson is described as white, 5’ 11” tall with black shaved hair, green eyes and a beard.

He was last seen wearing a dark navy Under Armour tracksuit and has 'Krystal' tattooed on his upper right arm. He is known to have links within the West Yorkshire area.

The public are being warned not to approach Simpson, but to contact Cheshire Police instead.

Inspector Neil Anson said: "We currently have numerous officers and police dogs visible in ongoing searches for Simpson. "While numerous enquiries are ongoing we’re urging anyone who sees Simpson to not approach him but to instead call Cheshire Constabulary immediately on 999 quoting IML 1228955."Officers will be maintaining a presence around the prison and in the local area to provide reassurance to the community. If you have any concerns please do speak to one of them."