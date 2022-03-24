The mother of a 17-month-old baby who was killed by the family's pet dog in St Helens has paid tribute to her 'gorgeous blue-eyed girl'.

Bella-Rae Birch was fatally attacked by the dog - which had been bought by the family just one week before - at her home in Blackbrook on Monday 21 March.

A fundraising page has been set up by the family to help pay towards a 'beautiful send off' for Bella-Rae.

On the GoFundMe page, Bella Rae's mum Treysharn Bates wrote: "On the 21st of March we sadly lost our gorgeous blue eyed baby girl.

"We are now in a position where we need to raise funds towards the most beautiful send off. Every little will help, every little is appreciated. Thank you everyone"

Bella-Rae was just 17-months-old when she was fatally attacked by the pet dog.

Merseyside Police said Bella-Rae had lost her life in the most "unimaginably terrible circumstances", adding the community had "woken up to the most tragic news".

Officers received a report at 3.50pm on Monday that a child had been attacked by a dog at the address in Blackbrook.

Bella-Rae was rushed to hospital, but she later died of her injuries.

The dog was handed over to police and has been humanely destroyed.

Officers say the dog will be subject to further forensic examinations to determine the breed and whether it is, or is not a legal breed under the Dangerous Dogs Act (1991).

Flowers were left outside the family home. Credit: ITV News

Detective Inspector Lisa Milligan said: "The little girl’s parents and wider family are absolutely devastated and our specialist Family Liaison Officers are providing them with support at this horrendous time.

"Whilst we are in the very early stages of the investigation into this extremely tragic incident we can confirm that the dog was only bought by the family a week ago and officers are working to identify the previous owners of the dog concerned and establish its history.

"Our officers take the issue of dangerous dogs very seriously. Over the past years we have worked proactively with the five local authorities in Merseyside to ensure prohibited dogs are taken off the streets."