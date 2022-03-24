Play video

Video report by ITV Granada Reports correspondent Elaine Willcox

The parents of a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death has called on their son's killer, or anyone with information about his murder, to "do the right thing".

Kennie Carter was attacked in the street near his home in Stretford, Manchester, in January 2022.

His mother, Joan Dixon, said he was stabbed just ten minutes after leaving the house to go to the Trafford Centre with his friends for a burrito.

Kennie Carter was stabbed to death in Stretford in January 2022. Credit: Family photo

Joan was working in the local shop when she received a phone call from her daughter that her son had been attacked.

She rushed to the scene to find emergency services performing CPR on her son, before he was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

Sadly, doctors broke the news to Joan and her husband, Ken, that Kennie was unable to be saved as his injuries were so severe.

"I didn't get to see him", Joan said. "I got to see him once afterwards and then we didn't get to see him after that."

Police believe Kennie was stabbed to death as part of a revenge attack, after some of his friends had been involved in a fight with a rival group the night before.

Detectives have arrested 14 youths in total on suspicion of Kennie's murder - aged between 12 and 17 - with 10 remaining on police bail.

Kennie's dad has appealed to his killer to do the right thing. He said: "It's not about grassing somebody up - it's about telling the truth. Everybody is heartbroken."

Echoing his words, Joan said: "It's about doing the right thing because if people don't start doing the right thing now this is never going to stop - and it needs to stop."

Police have released blurry CCTV footage of a cyclist who may have seen the rival group, minutes before Kennie was stabbed.

The footage has been zoomed in to capture the figure seen travelling on Thirlmere Avenue, Stretford, at exactly 6:37pm on Saturday, 22 January, close to where the attack happened.

Greater Manchester Police say that 10 murder suspects remain on bail and any information that has not yet been given to officers "could be vital".

Any information can be passed on by calling 0161 856 9908, quoting incident 2529 of January 22, 2022.