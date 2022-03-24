Play video

Liverpool is to permanently honour the victims of the Hillsborough Disaster with a set of brass plaques at the Town Hall.

97 men, women and children died as a result of a crush on the terraces at the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest in Sheffield on April 15, 1989.

The city council have now unveiled a plaque in the town hall with each of the victims' names engraved on to mark them being given honorary Freedom of the City.

The honour was posthumously awarded to the victims of the disaster back in September 2016, after the families were awarded the honour in 2009.

Andrew Devine, who suffered life-changing injuries at Hillsborough, passed away last July, with an inquest ruling he was unlawfully killed, making him the 97th victim of the tragedy.

He was given the Freedom of the City in December.

Each of the 97 victims' names are engraved on the plaque, which has been unveiled at Liverpool town hall. Credit: Liverpool City Council

Loraine Scott, who was part of the team from Shawcross Limited that engraved the plaque, said: "It's an honour.

"It's a sad thing that happened and to be able to do something like this is and to be part of them being given the Freedom of the City is just a lovely thing to do."

James Shield, building events supervisor at Liverpool City Council, said: "I'm proud of being a part of the project. It's part of the city.

"That [plaque] will never go away. I'll go and somebody will replace me, but that won't."

Liverpool FC's shirts will be updated to include a tribute to the 97 victims for next season.

