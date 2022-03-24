Motorists and movie fans are being warned of road closures in a pretty Lancashire town in April - as scenes are shot for a new film based on the songs of Take That.

There will be a series of road closures and temporary traffic lights to enable the filming of Greatest Days in the town of Clitheroe, in the county's picturesque Ribble Valley.

The production team say they will keep disruption to a minimum during filming where possible.

Clitheroe in Lancashire's Ribble Valley Credit: MEN Media

Greatest Days location manager Dean Short said: “We understand there will be some disruption to residents and businesses in the town centre, but we will endeavour to keep this to a minimum.

“Our traffic management company will ensure traffic is kept flowing and priority will be given to busses and public service vehicles.

“We have been blown away by the warm reception we received from Clitheroe and the feedback we have had from residents and businesses has been overwhelmingly positive.

“I am more than happy for anyone with concerns about the road closures to contact me to discuss the matter further.”

Multi-BAFTA-winning Coky Giedroyc directs the film Credit: Imbd

The movie, called Greatest Days, is based on the stage musical, The Band, about a group of women who reunite after 25 years to see their favourite band.

Its film adaptation follows the success of musical movies like Mamma Mia and will feature 16 of Take That’s greatest hits, as well as new material.

The film will be directed by multi-BAFTA-winning Coky Giedroyc (How to Build a Girl) and written by Tim Firth (The Band, Calendar Girls and Kinky Boots), with a cast to be announced shortly.

Residents and businesses affected by the closures will be contacted by the production company with further details and alternative parking arrangements.

Listen to ITV News' entertainment podcast, Unscripted.

On Monday 4 April, and Thursday 7 April, Church Street and Church Brow will be closed from 7am to 10pm.

On Friday 8 April, York Street will be closed from 7pm to midnight for the filming of a twilight scene.

On Tuesday 12 April, Castle Street will be closed from Barclays Bank to Castlegate from 7am to 8pm, while the film’s showcase song and dance number is rehearsed, and on Wednesday 13 April, a closure will be in place while the scene is filmed.

Anyone with concerns about the road closures is asked to contact Greatest Days location manager Dean Short on 07931 725154.

Copies of the traffic regulation orders and diversion routes are available at ribblevalley.gov.uk.