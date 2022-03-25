All remaining Covid-19 restrictions will be lifted on the Isle of Man on Friday 1 April.

Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK says the removal signals the move to treat coronavirus as an endemic disease similar to other illnesses such as flu and norovirus.

There will no longer be a legal requirement to isolate following a positive test, but guidance will be issues for people to follow.

All border restrictions will also be lifted, including the need for isolation or testing for all travellers - regardless of and the requirement to complete a travel declaration or landing card.

The Chief Minister said: "Two years on from the Island’s first lockdown, this a significant step that the Isle of Man will take."

As the Island moves into an 'endemic' approach all border restrictions will also be lifted, regardless of vaccination status.

He added however the government can "never say never" in terms of returning back to restrictions, and urged islanders to continue to "do the right thing".

He said: "For this to be successful, and if we’re to maintain this position of moving forward, it is essential that the community continues to do the right thing - particularly around staying at home and avoiding people if unwell.

"We’re asking Islanders to continue making responsible decisions, including testing with lateral flow devices if symptomatic, staying at home if unwell and avoiding attending work or educational settings until 48 hours after symptoms have passed.

"If you really need to leave the house, please wear a face covering and consider your surroundings.

"The past two years have been challenging for our community and I want to thank everyone who has helped play their part in getting the Island in the position we are in today.

"It is important that our community understand that this move does not mark the end of the pandemic.

"We all need to remain vigilant and recognise that this will only succeed if we follow the guidance available to keep each other, and protect our community and critical services."

New changes under the 'Endemic Approach'

Borders

Anyone will be allowed into the Island without testing or isolation requirements, regardless of their vaccination status.

A 'travel declaration' will still be required, but the 'landing card' application is to be scrapped.

No public health checks will be taken on arrival.

Rules will still in place for those travelling from UK 'red list' countries which will be confirmed closer to the time.

Testing Positive for Covid-19

Those who test positive will no longer be required to stay home.

They will now be advised to stay at home until 48 hours after symptoms have stopped.

People who do leave their home while positive will be 'strongly advised' to wear a face covering.

No longer a requirement to identify close contacts to Public Health.

Dr Henrietta Ewart, Director of Public Health said: "I understand given the number of cases we have currently that people may be concerned about taking this next step.

"By moving to an endemic approach, we need to acknowledge that there will be times when case levels are high, but it is important to understand that due to the successful vaccination programme, these numbers are not translating to people becoming seriously ill.

"As we move into this a more normal way of life without legal restrictions in place, we need individuals, as well as employers, to support the message of staying at home when feeling unwell."