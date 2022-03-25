The Football Association (FA) have pledged to provide 100 free buses for Liverpool and Manchester City fans attending the semi-final in April at Wembley.

It comes after fans of both clubs and mayors of the respective cities asked for the venue of the match to be changed to a North West stadium because of "shambolic" travel issues on 16 April.

No trains are running from either city to London due to essential engineering works being carried out over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend by Network Rail on the West Coast Mainline.

The semi-final will take place in April at Wembley Stadium in London. Credit: PA images

A spokesperson from the FA said they "recognise the significant challenges that are being faced by some Liverpool and Manchester City supporters with train services being severely limited."

They have charted "100 buses from Anfield and the Etihad Stadium respectively to Wembley Stadium and back".

Up to 5,000 Liverpool and Manchester City supporters will be able to travel to Wembley Stadium free of charge for their semi-final tie, the FA say.

"A number of free return bus services" for Manchester City fans attending the Women's FA Cup semi-final away to West Ham will also be available on Saturday.

Hundreds of miles of unessential roadworks will be "put on hold" to help supporters get to and from the Wembley, the FA added.

Network Rail are continuing to advise against football fans travelling by rail on Easter Saturday while major railway improvements are taking place.

Engineer works are taking place over Easter weekend - causing a major headache for Man City and Liverpool fans. Credit: PA images

Passengers are warned that rail journeys will take longer, any trains running will be busier and travelling fans will need to use rail replacement buses to get from Merseyside and Manchester to Wembley.

Dave Penney, Network Rail passenger director for the North West and Central region, said: "Unfortunately, this year there is a clash between our £22m Easter railway upgrades and the FA Cup semi-finals, and regrettably these works can't be deferred at this late stage as it would waste millions of pounds of taxpayers' money and cause further unnecessary disruption to passengers.

"We're urging football fans in Liverpool and Manchester to avoid going to or from the match by train, and instead follow the FA's travel advice on how to get to Wembley on Saturday 16 April."

Find more information about alternative travel options for the Liverpool vs Man City FA Cup semi-final.