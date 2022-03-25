The public has been warned not to approach a convicted killer who has escaped from HMP Thorn Cross.

Shane Farrington was last seen at the prison in Appleton, Warrington, at 6.45pm on Thursday 24 March.

Cheshire Police said they are carrying out a number of searches to try and find him.

The 39-year-old was found guilty of manslaughter in 2009 after attacking and killing a prisoner in his cell at HMP Peterborough on September 11, 2008. He has run away from prison once before, when he gave officers the slip while being treated at a hospital in Norfolk for a head injury back in 2018.

On that occasion the 39-year-old ran through car parks, a farmer's field and Norwich City's training ground before being caught by police around two hours later.

Farrington was last seen wearing a dark top with white writing on the front, blue jeans, black shoes and a dark coat. He also has a dark rucksack.

He is known to have links within the Peterborough area. Anyone who has any information about where he is is being urged to call the police.

Farrington is the second inmate to flee HMP Thorn Cross this week. Jonathan Simpson, was arrested after he absconded from the prison on Wednesday.

Superintendent Mike Evans said: "We currently have numerous officers carrying out a variety of searches to locate Farrington. While our enquiries are ongoing we’re urging anyone who sees Farrington to not approach him but to instead call Cheshire Constabulary immediately on 999 quoting IML 1230000.

"Officers will be maintaining a presence around the prison and in the local area to provide reassurance to the community. If you have any concerns please do speak to one of them. Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."