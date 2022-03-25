Liam Gallagher has been spotted filming the video for his new single on top of one of Manchester's most iconic landmarks.

The former Oasis frontman had teased fans with news that he would be filming on a roof somewhere "up north".It did not take long for fans to spot the location - on the roof terrace on top of Manchester's most historic hotel, The Midland on Peter Street.

He was spotted with a film crew and band on the roof that has been closed to the public for over 100 years.

Liam had earlier tweeted: "Doing a video shoot up NORTH for new single we’re gonna be on a roof so keep your Roy Kinnears pealed for the sound of the summer c’mon."

He later added: "Sunshiiiiiiine" in an apparent nod to both the weather in Manchester, and the iconic way he sang the word in the classic Oasis song 'Cigarettes and Alcohol'.

Liam was also joined by fellow Oasis founder, Bonehead, for the video shoot on Thursday afternoon.

The video shoot comes amid news that Liam's third solo album 'C'Mon You Know' is due for release in May.

The 49-year-old from Burnage is also preparing for his biggest ever solo gigs, at Knebworth and at his beloved Manchester City ground, the Etihad Stadium, in June.

The Midland hotel's rooftop has not been open to the public for over 100 years. When it first opened in the early 1900s the roof terrace was the place to see - and be seen - for the city’s high society.

Modern health and safety rules, as well as the fact that the original railings on the Grade II listed building can not be changed, mean that the roof may not be open to the public again.

Fans caught a glimpse of Liam filming his music video on the rooftop of the Midland Hotel. Credit: MEN Media

The Midland Hotel was opened in 1903 by the Midland Railway company to accommodate those travelling up from London to trade in the cotton industry in the city.

Since then the hotel has gone on to welcome millions of guests from across the globe, as well as the rich, the famous and world leaders over the past 114 years.