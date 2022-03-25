Play video

A builder from Cheshire who is trying to help a Ukrainian woman and her son get to the UK is calling on the British government to do more for refugees.

Jon Anderson is currently waiting in France with Galyna and her teenage son Max who are caught up in red tape at the border.

He met the pair in Poland and wants to provide a home for them in Widnes but they are stuck in Calais at a hostel which has been set up to provide meals and support for refugees fleeing Ukraine.

"The visa process is almost impossible," he told ITV Granada Reports.

"In one breath we're saying that we welcome Ukrainian refugees in the UK but when it comes to the reality of the situation it's virtually impossible to get through that system. It's so difficult.

"We have created a system that is so complicated and difficult for them to do that, they are going to give up and stay in France and be lost in the system or go elsewhere, which seems pretty convenient for the UK."

Galyna and her son Max

Jon said Max, who has a British birth certificate and identification but an expired Ukrainian passport, has had to travel to Paris for biometric tests which he believes should be made available in Calais.

Max will have to return for the results after 7 days before he is given a visa and allowed into the UK.

Jon, who previously took a van load of aid donations to the Ukrainian border, said: "I'm the sponsor. I've got my passport. I'm prepared to take them to my home which is what the government is asking British people to do. I'm here with them every step of the way and it's still really difficult."

Buildings have been destroyed in Galyna's home town

Galyna explained how she fled from her home in Sumy, an area that has now been decimated by the war.

The English-speaker explained how she made a spontaneous decision to accept Jon's offer of help and joined his calls for Britain to simplify its process.

"It should be must easier to get through," she said.

Jon admitted that he has considered getting a ferry to the Republic of Ireland where a visa isn't required for Ukrainians.

"We really need to help [the refugees]. There's overwhelming support from the British people. Now we need to see overwhelming support from the British government."

Happier times: Galyna and Max in Ukraine before the war

The government said Ukrainians with valid passports and who are eligible for the Homes for Ukraine scheme do not need to go to a visa application centre to give their biometrics before they come to the UK.

However, Jon said that information is not being passed on to organisers in Calais.

A government spokesperson said: "We are moving as quickly as possible to ensure that those fleeing horrific persecution in Ukraine can find safety in the UK, and our Homes for Ukraine scheme now allows those without family connections to come here.

"The Home Office has acted to streamline the visa application process so valid passport holders no longer have to attend in-person appointments before arriving, allowing us to welcome people faster."

The government said its support is under constant review to make the process as efficient as possible while maintaining vital security checks.

It said it has also simplified forms and increased capacity at visa application centres across Europe to help people without documentation.