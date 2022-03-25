A man's body has been found in the water the Salthouse Dock area of Liverpool.

Merseyside Police say emergency services were called to the dock at around 3.55pm on Friday 25 March.

The man was removed from the water, but died at the scene.

Enquiries are ongoing to identify the man and notify his next of kin. Merseyside Police said: "An investigation is currently underway and CCTV and witness enquiries are being carried out in the local area. An area around the Dock is currently cordoned off. "Anyone with information which could assist the investigation is asked to DM @MerPolCC or call 101 quoting log 641 of 25 March."