Two men have been charged following a rape in Liverpool City Centre.

Merseyside police say it received a report a woman had been raped in an alleyway off Parker Street at around 10pm on Monday 21 March.

Officers attended and quickly arrested a man. A second man was arrested a short time later.

Merseyside Police have now confirmed Kevin Lloyd, 37, of Boundary Street, Liverpool has been charged with rape. Ryan Dunning, 36, also of Boundary Street, has been charged with aiding and abetting rape.

Both appeared in court on Thursday 24 March and were remanded into custody.

They will appear at Liverpool Crown Court on Wednesday 20 April.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Parry said: “Rape is a terrifying crime which can have a catastrophic effect on victims for the rest of their lives. "We urge anyone who has been a victim of any rape or sexual assault to contact Merseyside Police as there is help and support available to you.

"We have specially trained officers in our dedicated Unity Team who will listen and treat you with sensitivity and compassion.

"There are also a number of reliable and trusted organisations and charities who will support you throughout – from your initial report, through the court process and beyond.

"On busy nights we have additional officers in key locations in the City Centre who are tasked with identifying potential perpetrators who are displaying signs of predatory behaviour such as loitering without good reason, or giving or approaching females with unwanted attention. "Staff in licensed premises and other partners have also been given bystander training to help them identify individuals acting suspiciously. Officers are also vigilant to help anyone who may be vulnerable and consider any immediate safeguarding concerns. "I would encourage anyone with any concerns to seek assistance from bar and door staff or speak to our uniformed officers on the streets who can offer immediate assistance."

Support for victims is also available through the registered charity the Rape and Sexual Assault Centre Cheshire and Merseyside who can be contacted on 01925 221 546 or 0330 363 0063.