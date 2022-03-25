Play video

The moment Max met Vlad in Manchester Airport as he touched down after fleeing Ukraine.

A British man who offered a room to a Ukrainian refugee says he is relieved he has finally been able to take him away from the 'unsanitary' conditions he was living in.

But Max Fox, from Poulton-le-Fylde, says the government needs to do more to help those who want to come to the UK to escape the war in Ukraine.

Max has been trying to get Vlad, 26, across from Poland for a week after he responded to an advertisement offering the room.

He says: "It's absolutely amazing that he's here, for a week I've been refreshing my emails waiting for the approval to come through.

"I think it's torturing for a lot of people that have kindly given the spaces within their home and there is a bit of a lack of government guidelines as to when the Ukrainians are able to get the authorisation to come over here so it's difficult, it's that waiting game.

"Seeing Vlad come through arrivals was more of a relief than anything because I've been over there providing aid in the refugee camps, I saw the conditions, it was unsanitary, it was difficult, even just the mood is very very low out there."

Vlad is now settling in with Max and his husband in Poulton-le-Fylde.

Max says he found Vlad after writing an advert offering to give up the spare room in the home he shares with his husband.

As soon as Vlad responded, Max, who was volunteering at the refugee reception centre in Przemyśl, went to Krakow to meet up with him.

Once applications opened on the government website Max says he instantly submitted the form, and was one of the first to be approved.

Within hours of getting the green light Max then booked a flight for Vlad who arrived at Manchester on Friday, 25 March.

"It was quite a relief to say it's finally done now," Max adds. "He has at least three years here, whether it's in this space or he get his own place in the UK and we can support him in that."

The pair, who do not speak each other's languages, are relying on online translation to communicate while Vlad learns English.

Max, an artistic director for a group of hotels in Blackpool, says he has already had lots of people message offering work for Vlad when he is ready to do so.

He says: "For me there wasn't any long term goals, it was a case of there was a war and there was a war going on and being human I needed to do something to help.

"The room was available anyway so why not give it up to someone in true need."

But he says while he urges anyone with the ability to host a refugee, the process is difficult and relies on initiative to get it sorted.

"The problem I have at the moment if you've got to use your own initiative to get these people over," he says.

"It's not as simple as signing up on the website, you've got to go and find them and you've got to deal with that and make that connection to bring them back.

"But it's worthwhile and it's fulfilling to know you've managed to do your little bit."

Vlad will live in Max's spare room while he gets settled and established.

He says he does not know what is around the corner, but he hopes Vlad can go back to Ukraine and hopes the pair can stay in touch as 'family'.

"The reason why I want to speak up is because there are millions out there who need that support," he adds.

"The UK has the availability, albeit it's a little bit of a difficult process but if anybody can help when you have a spare room I just implore you to do it."