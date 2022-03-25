Royal Bolton Hospital sends emergency equipment to Ukraine

Equipment and supplies from Royal Bolton Hospital are being donated to Ukraine to help provide urgent medical aid.

As the conflict continues in the country, the Trust has identified and gathered more than 100 pre-loved and new devices worth almost £80,000.

A procurement process by iFM determined the equipment stock is unlikely to be used in the hospital, but will be helpful for those in need in Ukraine.

Ukraine equipment from Royal Bolton Hospital

The items include patient monitors, feeding pumps and syringe drivers which can be used to manage symptoms such as pain and nausea.

It was collected on Friday morning by Medical Aid Ukraine North West, before travelling nearly 1,500 miles to Ukraine where it will then be distributed to treat people.

Sharon Martin, Director of Strategy and Transformation at Bolton NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are all watching what’s happening and seeing the terrible circumstances that people are living in. It’s really important for us as Trust to do anything we can to help people, in particular, people who are in need of healthcare.

“Our staff have pulled together to identify equipment that we may not need or use anymore, but that people in Ukraine will really benefit from and help make sure that people’s health needs are met.

“The collection of the medical equipment has taken place within the Trust, but individually all of our staff have been finding more ways to help. We all just want to help in any way that we can to support our healthcare colleagues in Ukraine.”

To find out how you can provide support locally, please visit the Bolton Ukrainian Cultural Centre.