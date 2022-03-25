A dog has been rescued from a lake after being stuck in the water overnight.

The German Shepherd was seen clinging to the banks of Fairhaven Lake in Lytham on the morning of Friday, 25 March.

Several member of the public and emergency services, including police and fire and rescue, helped to rescue the scared dog.

The dog is safe and well and has been handed over to the local RSPCA.

It is being cared for by The Veterinary Health Centre and the owner of the dog will need to provide proof that it belongs to them.

Lancashire Police say they will also be conducting enquiries around the lake in an attempt to try and trace the owner of the dog. They have launched an appeal for information.

A spokesperson for Fylde Police said: "We can confirm that the dog was rescued by our colleagues from Lancs Fire & Rescue along with several members of the public which was a fantastic result.

"The dog is now safe and well and in the hands of the local RSPCA. We will be conducting CCTV enquiries around the lake to see if we can trace the owner of this dog.

"Were you in the area? Did you see anything? Is this your dog? If so, can you please report it online or by calling 101 and quoting log number 0243 of Friday 25 March. Thank you for everyone’s efforts."