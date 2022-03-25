SECOND MAN CHARGED IN CONNECTION WITH FORMBY TEENAGER STABBING

A second man has been charged following an incident in Formby on Tuesday 8 March in which a 16-year-old boy was stabbed.At around 4.55pm officers were called to School Lane after it was reported that a male had serious injuries.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment and was later discharged. Micky Teany, 18 years, of Hawthorne Drive, Kirkby was arrested on Wednesday (23 March) and has now been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, robbery, possession of a bladed article in public and theft of a pedal cycle. He has been remanded into custody to appear at Wirral Magistrates Court today (Friday 25 March).Another man, Sonny Collins, 18, of Maple Close, Seaforth had previously been charged with robbery, possession of a bladed article and possession of a Class B drug (cannabis).

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 22000164322.