Watch as the Fleet Flagship arrives in Liverpool.

The UK's largest naval warship HMS Queen Elizabeth has arrived in the North West.

The 65,000 tonne fleet flagship made a striking sight as she sailed into the Port of Liverpool before continuing on to berth at the cruise terminal.

HMS Queen Elizabeth is the largest - and most powerful - warship ever built for Britain and is one of two aircraft carriers along with her sister ship HMS Prince of Wales.

HMS Queen Elizabeth is the UK's largest warship and has docked in Liverpool. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Her flight deck comes in at an enormous four acres, and will be used to launch the new F35 Joint Strike Fighter fast jet.

The £3.2billion vessel, officially named by Her Royal Majesty the Queen on 4 July, 2014, is out for training exercises and is due to head north to Scotland.

A controlled zone of 250m either side and an exclusion zone 800m ahead of the huge ship's arrival were enforced.

Lifeguards gather on Crosby Beach to watch HMS Queen Elizabeth sail by. Credit: Liverpool Echo

HMS Queen Elizabeth from Crosby Beach. Credit: Liverpool Echo

The giant warship docked in Liverpool. Credit: PA images

The zones are managed by Ministry of Defence patrol craft during the vessel's visit.

Tug boats could be seen assisting HMS Queen Elizabeth down the Mersey.

The ship is using the transit from her home at Portsmouth and follow-on programme to test newly refurbished equipment and to team training.

The aircraft carrier is dominated the Liverpool skyline as hundreds of people gathered to see the vessel sail down the River Mersey.

The HMS Queen Elizabeth is currently docked at the Liverpool Cruise Terminal until Monday, 28 March.

If you want to visit the warship, it is a short walk from Moorfields and James Street stations.