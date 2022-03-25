A major motorway in the North West will be closed in both directions this weekend.

A section of the M56, west of Manchester Airport, will be closed off as work continues on an £85million smart motorway upgrade.

National Highways say the closure will allow time to install overhead gantries, as part of the project between junction six for Four Seasons roundabout and junction eight for Bowden.

When and where will the closures take place?

The closures will be in place from 9pm on Friday, 25 March 2022, until 5.30am Monday, 28 March 2022. They will be closing both carriageways as follows:

junctions 9 to 5 will be closed for eastbound traffic (heading towards Manchester)

junctions 5 to 8 will be closed for westbound traffic (heading away from Manchester)

What diversion routes are in place?

National Highways have chosen diversion routes to keep traffic flows moving and to prevent congestion through built up areas.

Motorists asked to follow the signed M56 diversion routes during these closures - and urged not to use satnav when following a diversion.

Eastbound diversion route while M56 closures are in place. Credit: National Highways

For people travelling eastbound, National Highways say the approximate journey time to re-join the M56 at junction five is just under 30 minutes.

For motorists travelling westbound, National Highways say it will take approximately 30 minutes to re-join the M56 junction nine, is just under 40 minutes for junction eight.

Westbound diversion route to rejoin M56. Credit: National Highways

Delays are expected. Before travelling, drivers are asked to plan ahead and allow extra time to complete journeys.

For more information on the work and diversion, visit the National Highways website.