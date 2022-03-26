More than a hundred people marched to the port of Liverpool in protest over the sacking of hundreds of seafarers by P&O Ferries.

The RMT Union said they were supporting the Maritime and Coastguard Agency which has detained a ferry in Larne, due to what was described as 'failures in crew training and familiarisation and documentation.'

Mick Lynch, the General Secretary of the RMT, said they were now calling on the public to boycott the company.