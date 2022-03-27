Former footballers will take on a group of celebrities in a football game to mark the fifth anniversary of the Manchester Arena bombing.

The event called, Manchester Remembers, will be held on 3 April and has been organised by former police officer, Aaron Lee, who was one of the first on the scene during the attack in 2017.

Firefighter Aaron Lee came up with the idea of a charity football game, called Manchester Remembers

He has already worked with the victims’ families in the aftermath of the attack and helped raise £44,000 for the charities, set up in memory of the 22 victims.

“I’m driven by my relationship with the families, I’ve got a really close bond with them,” Aaron said.

He's been amazed by the team sheet, with Paddy McGuiness, Jason Manford, Wes Brown, Matt Le Tissier and Blossoms' Tom Ogden and Joe Donovan all taking part and says it's a massive show of support for the families.

“I see how much they’re still hurt and are struggling with what happened, certain dates will be triggers for them, and I get it that over time, it fades into the background a little.

"But for these families, I speak to them pretty much every day, it’s very much still the centre of their world.”

Aaron, who is now a firefighter, alongside his friend Paul Corrigan, a local businessman, wanted to commemorate the anniversary and got the idea after the success of Socceraid.

“We’re very much a footballing city. As soon as I put it out there, the uptake was massive.”

Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown is part of the Legends team

Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown said his daughter and her friends were at the Ariana Grande concert on the night of the terrorist attack.

He said it was 'a horrible tragedy' that happened and he didn't hesitate to get involved in supporting the families.

The footballing legends team will be managed by Sam Allardyce, and the celebrities overseen by Joe Royle and Peter Reid. Despite Aaron being a United fan, Manchester City Stadium will be hosting the match.

“We reached out to both clubs, City came back first, and rivalries aside, they’ve been amazing with the cause since day one. It naturally felt right to go with them.

“It’s been surreal working with some of the biggest names in football and you can see when speaking to them how much it means to them.”

22 people died in the Manchester Arena attack in May 2017

The Arena explosion killed 22 people, the youngest aged just 8 years old and more than one thousand people were injured in the attack.

All proceeds from Manchester Remembers will go to five charities set up after the attack - The Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust, Liv’s Trust, The Megan Hurley Foundation, The Remembering Nell Foundation, and Eilidh's Trust - with a fundraising target of £100,000.

Childhood sweethearts Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry from the North East died in the attack

Mark Rutherford, who lost his daughter Chloe on the night of the attack, said: “We are absolutely overwhelmed with the support towards the charities set up after the atrocity and the kindness all of those families impacted by the attack have received over the last five years.

“We would like to thank all the players from both ex-pros and celebrities for giving up their time to support this event and a huge thank you to Aaron Lee, Paul Corrigan and all the team at Manchester City for their hard work pulling this together.”

Manchester Remembers will be taking place on Sunday, April 3 at 3pm at the Manchester City Academy Stadium. Both standard and hospitality tickets are available to buy here.

Adult tickets are priced at £20 and concessionary tickets £10.

Hospitality tickets start from £100 and include a three-course meal as well as drinks before and after the game.