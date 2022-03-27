There will be no charge for street parties in Liverpool being held to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The city council has agreed that it will cover the costs associated with the legal closure of roads where parties are being held during the bank holiday in June.

When is the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday?

There will be a four-day bank holiday weekend from Thursday 2nd June to Sunday 5th June 2022, to celebrate the Queen's 70 years of service.

How much?

The council usually charges £2,500 excluding VAT for community events which involve a road closure notice, and residents must organise and pay for street signs and barriers.

Diamond Jubilee events

Party organisers are told they will need to arrange public liability insurance and road closed signs and cones with the council.

The deadline for applications for street parties is May 18, residents can apply for a street party application here.

How you can get involved?

The UK has a long tradition of celebrating Royal Jubilees, Weddings and Coronations through beacon lighting.

More than 1,500 beacons will be lit throughout the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories, and one in each of the capital cities of Commonwealth countries in recognition of The Queen’s long service.

People are being encouraged to light beacons in their communities on the evening of 2 June.

Exceptions

Liverpool council says it cannot close part of a major road or bus route.