Major moorland fire above Tintwistle in Derbyshire now under control

A moorland fire which broke out above the village of Tintwistle in the High Peak has been brought under control.

Fire crews from Glossop, Whalley Bridge, Chapel-en-le-Frith and Buxton all tackled the fire, which broke out on Saturday evening. Some crews remain at the scene.

Fire fighters from Greater Manchester Fire & Rescue service have also been helping to tackle the fire.

Greater Manchester Fire & Rescue Service statement

Last night we supported colleagues from Derbyshire with a moorland fire. 3 fire engines & 1 wildfire unit attended.

Some residents in Greater Manchester reported smoke & ash in last night. Wind was blowing in the direction of Manchester so this was likely from the moors.

Firefighters worked hard under windy and tricky conditions. We ask residents to be safe and vigilant if visiting moorland areas.

It's not yet known how the fire was started.