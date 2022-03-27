Play video

Early on a sunny but chilly Sunday morning, huge crowds of people gathered at Liverpool's Pier Head dressed in shorts and t-shirts.

They were amongst the thousands of people running 13.1 miles through the city and down its iconic waterfront for the BTR Liverpool Skyline Half Marathon.

Amongst them was one man who knows the route better than most.

It's all about the medals for the more competetive runners Credit: Erica Dillon

Stephen Symons from Quays Running Club in Manchester has completed every Liverpool Half Marathon since the event was first held in 1994.

This was his 29th consecutive year.

I met up with him before the start of the race.

"Liverpool's always the first one on the calendar," he told me. "It's just a brilliant race."

"I suppose you've got that little bit of a Mancunian coming running in Liverpool, but they put on a superb race and I enjoyed doing it every year."

The 56-year-old had a brain haemorrhage in November 2012, but still completed the next race in March 2013 accompanied by family.

He has since fully recovered and continues to take part each year.

"There's no denying that was a pretty emotional time. It was a bit of a shock to go through what I did. But I learned a few things from it.

"I got a lot of support from family and friends. My brother Michael and my partner Miranda both supported me a lot. They came and ran Liverpool 2013 with me, which was four or five months after I had it.

"It was a long day because it was run, walk, run, walk. But it helped me get over it and help me get back into running."

Stephen has now taken part in 175 half marathons, but he particularly enjoys the atmosphere in Liverpool.

A highlight was getting to start the race here four years ago.

"It meant I started right at the back which I quite enjoyed if I'm honest because as the last one out I got a big cheer!"

Runners from Knowsley Harriers at the start line Credit: ITV Granada

The 2020 event was rebranded to the BTR Liverpool Skyline Half Marathon, celebrating the host destination’s strong tourism offer.

The race routes take in famous sights including city landmarks such as the Liver Building, Liverpool Cathedral, Royal Albert Dock Liverpool, Sefton Park, and Museum Of Liverpool.

The event also includes the seventh annual BTR Liverpool 10 Mile Road Race.

Both race distances boast a number of senior runners from across the region, aged between 70 and 84.

Overseas competitors travelled from Australia, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, Isle Of Man, Italy, Jersey, Malta, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Poland and the United States of America to take part.

Race-goers were running for a variety of good causes Credit: ITV Granada

Many of the runners were raising money for charity and volunteer teams were out in force to help on the day.

Stephen told me: "There are lots of people here running for all sorts of reasons. Out on the course, the support is brilliant."

One of the longest established races in the North West, BTR Liverpool is already making plans for the event’s milestone 30th anniversary next year.

Stephen finished his 29th event in just over two hours, saying he was "over the moon."

So will he be here to do it all again next year?

"Without a doubt," he said.