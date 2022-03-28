Police are growing increasingly concerned for a missing mother and daughter from Lancashire, who haven't been seen for five days.

Amy Blackman, 29, and her three-year-old daughter Evelyn Vine, from OIswaldtwistle were last seen at their home at around 1pm on Wednesday 23 March.

Police say they have links across the North West, including Preston, Oldham and Bury, as well as Lincolnshire and Birmingham.

Amy is described as mixed race, 5ft 1in tall of slim build with dark brown curly shoulder length hair, and a floral tattoo on her back. Evelyn is described as mixed race, with brown eyes, light brown hair and is petite for her age.

Lancashire Police are asking anyone who sees them or has any information to get in touch.

Officers have also appealed directly to Amy Blackman to get in touch with police and let them know she is safe.