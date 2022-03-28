Five people are being questioned on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead in a Wirral village.

Emergency services were called out to Smallridge Close in Pensby at around 4am on Sunday 27 March, after reports that a body had been found in a garden.

Two women, both 20 and from Heswall, a 25-year-old man from Eastham, a 23-year-old man, from Pensby, and a 30-year-old man, from Thingwall, were arrested on suspicion of murder and are in custody.

A post-mortem will be carried out to establish cause of death and officers are trying to notify the man's next of kin.

An investigation is underway and officers are at the scene carrying out extensive CCTV, house-to-house and forensic enquiries.

Five people are being questioned. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Chief Inspector Simon Owen said: "We are in the extremely early stages of this investigation and our officers are working to establish exactly what happened in the early hours of this morning. While we have made five swift arrests, our enquiries continue and we would appeal to anyone with any information to please come forward."If you were in the Pensby area this morning and witnessed anything or anyone suspicious, then please get in touch. All information you hold could be vital to our enquiries."Can you help?

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact Merseyside Police here on Twitter or 'Merseyside Police Contact Centre' on Facebook or call 101 with reference 22000211010.

You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.