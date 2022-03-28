Play video

Report by ITV Granada Reports correspondent Sarah Rogers.

A human pyramid on a high wire and a double 'big wheel of death' are set to join the Blackpool Tower Circus lineup this year following a £1 million renovation.

The Lancashire seaside town's longest running show will return on Saturday, 2 April, promising visitors spectacular performances and "never-before-seen" acts.

The circus dates back to 1894 and has never missed a season, including during the coronavirus pandemic when they safely welcome visitors with restrictions.

Bubu Endresz (Mr Boo) explains what to expect at this year's Blackpool Tower Circus.

Play video

Ahead of the reopening this year, the arena underwent a massive refurbishment, restoring the intricately detailed ceiling of the grade one listed building to its former glory.

The family who run the show are in their 31st season.

Brothers Laci Jnr and Bubu Endresz, aka Mooky and Mr Boo the clowns, will be joining countless other amazing comedians, acrobats and jugglers in the ring.

Among the acts will be a troop of eight Columbian artists who will take on a 'double big wheel of death', never seen before in Blackpool.

The annual water finale will showcase a seven-person pyramid, balancing on a high wire above 42,000 gallons of water.

'It's two hours of escapism": Attractions manager, Aaron Edgar.

Play video

Aaron Edgar, the attractions manager, said: "We were very fortunate to be able to open during the pandemic, albeit at capacity.

"But this year we're going into a full arena capacity and it'll be a magical atmosphere.

"It's two hours of escapism. You come to the circus arena and anything could be happening outside, but you're in there for two hours and it's just absolutely fabulous entertainment."

Tickets are available on the Blackpool Tower Circus website.

