Play video

Belle Vue star Charles Wright admits that he feels the expectation of Manchester United’s Class of ’92 at the National Speedway Stadium.

The Stockport racing star has revealed that signing for his local club has added extra pressure after being crowned British Champion three years ago.

Now Wright, 33, is hoping that he can turn the corner faster thanks to an ex-Old Trafford legendary training coach Mick Clegg.

Charles with legendary Manchester United coach Mick Clegg and girlfriend Leanne Credit: Taylor Lanning

He said: “I think I put too much expectation on myself and try hard to perform for Belle Vue. I always wanted to do well for my home club.

“In some ways I feel people wanted me to deliver like Paul Scholes or Gary Neville did for Manchester United. I feel I can still do that.

“I know what to expect this year. It’s going to be tough but I never stop learning or working harder to get the very best version of me out there on the track. If I do that, the results will come.”

Wright’s story is something quite incredible, signing for Belle Vue just over 50 years after his grandfather Jim Yacoby had last turned out for the Aces.

But then came the pandemic, a delayed debut by a year and then a heartbreaking May in 2021 just as he finally put on a Manchester racesuit.

His stepmum tragically passed away and long-time mechanic and pal Malc Hudson collapsed in the pits during Belle Vue’s opening meeting live on TV, and then underwent a triple heart-bypass.

Charles says he'll be working harder to 'get the best version of me out on the track' Credit: Taylor Lanning

He added: “Last year was hard. We had waited for 18 months to race again and then May came around and it was just a horrible few weeks.

“My stepmum passed away about the same time. That first month of last season was very hard. I probably did try to put it to one side but there was so much going on behind the scenes that people didn’t know about.

“My good friend and long-time mechanic Malc Hudson collapsed at the first meeting of the season live on TV.

“These are not excuses. This is a fact of life and outside issues do have such a big impact on your mental state.

“I think the hardest thing was being there for my dad. Even today he is still really struggling.”

Wright admits that he was guided to victory for his British title in 2019 by Clegg, who has been a trusted trainer to Wright over the past few years, transforming him into a major international star.

Charles Wright says Mick Clegg helped him with mental and physical health Credit: Taylor Lanning

He revealed: “Mick helped me progress to a higher level and where I probably wouldn’t be in the position I am now mentally without his input, and that’s absolutely spot on.

“His work talks about speed and reactions. But psychologically he’s always been a massive boost for me.

“Last year I told him I was struggling. He told me to come down and said we’ll sort you out. He’s so good to talk to about the mental side of speedway.

“But he gets results out of everyone he works with. He is so well respected at United.

“I’ve got a lot to thank him for, especially from 2019 onwards. He definitely helped me go up a level to win the British Championship. What he says to you, sticks with you.”

Belle Vue Ace's season starts on Monday March 28. One thing about Speedway.. it is loud! As our team found out when we spoke to Tom Brennan ahead of the season getting underway.

Play video

Belle Vue's first races of the season is against Sheffield in the Premiership League Cup. Monday, March 28, 7.30pm, National Speedway Stadium