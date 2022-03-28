A charity in Manchester is helping young people with hair loss and alopecia feel amazing again.

Ashley Marie Higgins started 'Little Lady Locks' to provide under 18s across the UK with free wigs and hair pieces in the hope that it will boost their confidence.

It all started in 2018 when she was approached by a client whose daughter had been diagnosed with alopecia, an autoimmune disease which causes hair to fall out.

The condition has been thrust into the spotlight recently after Will Smith stormed onstage at the Oscars and slapped host Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia.

Ashley, who had no experience in hair loss conditions at the time, says she was eager to learn more and specifically help young people who were struggling with hair loss.

She said: "As adults, sometimes we deal better with things like this. How would young children feel?

"They have to go to school and deal with all the stress from other children who would often bully them. That makes their condition a lot worse.

"Due to that stress caused by the lack of acceptance these children might lose the majority of their hair and feel hopeless and mentally exhausted."

The charity has helped countless children since starting up by providing bespoke wigs, hair pieces and extensions as close to the client's natural hair as possible.

Little Lady Locks, who rely solely on donations to provide the free hair services for young people, are hosting a charity ball to raise funds.

Celebrity TV personality, model and actress Gail Porter, who was diagnosed with the alopecia back in 2005, is hosting the event.

Ex On The Beach star ZaraLena Jackson, who also lives with alopecia, who will be a guest speaker at the ball.

More information on the event can be found here.