A man has been arrested in connection with a racist and homophobic incident that happened on a train between Manchester and Sheffield.

British Transport Police (BTP) say the hate crime took place on the service just after 5:45pm on Tuesday, 22 March.

A man racially abused a group of men on-board the train and, when a witness challenged his behaviour, he launched a verbal homophobic attack on them.

Police have arrested a 57-year-old man in connection, who has been released pending further enquiries.

BTP say the victims of the initial incident are yet to make contact with the police. They have appealed for them to do so to assist in the investigation and to be offered support.

The victims, or anyone with information, can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 454 of 22/03/22.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.