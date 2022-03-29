CCTV footage shows armed gang which smashed into family home

Play video

Shocking CCTV footage has shown how a family were terrified when an armed gang smashed into their Salford home.

A group of three masked men, armed with a sledgehammer, broke into the family home in Monton, Salford, on Sunday as young children were sleeping.

The CCTV footage shows the group forcing their way in after throwing a large brick through a back window and running inside with a sledgehammer.

The father of the family, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: “We heard a bang where they’d thrown a big brick and it’d smashed the glass so they got in.

"They had a sledgehammer and one took a knife from our kitchen drawers.

"I was upstairs in the bathroom and I rushed out and saw the guys trying to come upstairs so I just jumped on top of him and kicked him in the shoulder."

"He pulled me down from my legs and I somehow managed to jump up and my wife handed me a baseball bat as our neighbours came and knocked at the door.

"They [the robbers] got scared I guess and left. It was very terrifying but we’re ok, I just have a few bruises so it could have been worse.”

Although the family were able to escape without any major injuries, the family’s young daughter has been terrified ever since.

He said officers from GMP have been to the house with a sniffer dog, but were unable to locate any of the men who were involved from their scent.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Officers were called to a report of an aggravated burglary at an address on Granville Street in Eccles just before 11pm on March 27.

"Three males broke into an address armed with weapons and grabbed a male in the property.

"Thankfully, no one was injured. They made off from the scene empty-handed. An investigation is on-going and detectives are following up a number of lines of enquiry.

"Anyone with information or anyone who may have seen anything is asked to report it online at www.gmp.police.uk.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Anyone with information about the break in can pass details onto the police using the reference number 06FF/0008473/22.