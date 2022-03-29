Play video

Report by David Chisnall, ITV Granada Reports sports correspondent.

It is two and a half years since Bury Football Club were expelled from the Football League for financial irregularities.

It was a dark day for the town and prompted some supporters to set up their own fan owned club - Bury AFC.

Fast forward to now and those supporters have gone from despair to delight after the club clinched promotion in their first full season.

A 4-0 home win over St Helens in front of a crowd of 1,885 saw them crowned champions of the North West Counties Division One North.

Reflecting on the historic achievement by the club, manager Andy Welsh said he is 'absolutely buzzing'.

"It's been a late night for everyone but this is what it is all about," he said.

"The celebrations from winning the league in our first season and for the town, for everyone at our football club it's an amazing feeling.

"I'm just so proud of everyone players, staff behind the scenes.

"It's not just about the team going out and winning games on the pitch it's a whole effort from everyone at the football club."

But the question now is what lies ahead in the club's future and the future of football in Bury?

Bury FC's Gigg Lane stadium.

Bury AFC was formed by fans of Bury FC when it was kicked out of the football league over financial troubles in 2019.

The newly created club has started life in the 10th tier of football playing their home games at Radcliffe FC's stadium.

But with Bury FC and its Gigg Lane Stadium now under the ownership of a supporter-led consortium could the two clubs and two sets of fans come together again as one?

Bury AFC Football Board member Adam Ingram said: "Nothing has changed for us in terms of where we're at.

"We've won a promotion we're going to play in the North West Counties Premier next season. Discussions and everything regarding Gigg Lane and the future on that side are ongoing."

Asked would he like to play at Gigg Lane, Adam said: "Gigg Lane, I've been going 25 years it's a special place to us.

"It needs to be right and it needs to be that we make sure we sustain football in the town for the long term.

"But the right people are in the places to make those decisions and we'll sort that out."