Article by ITV Granada Reports journalist Paul Crone.

We reckon she has seen children, parents and staff safely across a busy main road in Parbold over 700,000 times.

Lovely lollipop lady Brenda Entwistle is a familiar face at the Parbold Douglas C of E Academy in the heart of the Lancashire village.

Brenda, who is in her 80s, is celebrating five decades at work on the crossing.

Twice a day Brenda is always there with a smile and a wave. Everyone loves her and she loves the job...whatever the weather.

Lollipop lady Brenda Entistle busy at work in her 80's Credit: ITV Granada

As every good lollipop man or woman should, Brenda is always prepared.

In her pockets are sweeties, dog biscuits and tissues. Her sense of humour is legendary at the school crossing. As she says: "I love children, but I couldn't eat a full one."

The pupils regularly bring her little gifts although Brenda doesn't really know what all the fuss is about marking 50 years as a lollipop lady.

The highlight of filming was when Brenda saw me safely across the road..she is so cheeky!