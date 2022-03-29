Play video

Plans have been submitted to grow and export medicinal cannabis from an indoor complex in the Isle of Man.

Peel NRE hopes to build a £100m science and innovation centre, which will include an indoor cultivation facilities and a new research campus near Cooil Road in Braddan.

Chris Eves, Finance Director for Peel Group said: "We think there's huge potential for the Island to play its full part in what we think will be a huge industry globally.

An interpretation of what the science and innovation centre will look like in at Cooil Road in the Isle of Man. Credit: Peel NRE

Peel NRE opened an Island-wide consultation on its plans for the facility and estimates the complex will generate between £90-£180million for the Manx economy.

Mr Eves said around 85% of responses had been positive and people were 'overwhelmingly' in favour of the industry development in general.

A representative from Peel NRE said they hope to submit a formal planning application later this year, with the aim of the site being 'fully developed' in the next five years.

The Isle of Man parliament passed new regulations for a medicinal cannabis export sector in January 2021.

The proposals follow a recent change in the legislation of cannabis production and exportation in the Island, allowing commercial operators to create medicinal cannabis products.

Meanwhile the Department of Health and Social is looking to partner with an on-Island pharmacy to provide an import and dispensing service for Cannabis Based Medicinal Products.

This would allow patients with private prescriptions to access cannabis products in the Isle of Man.

All applications should be submitted here before the closing date on 20 April 2022.