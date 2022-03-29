No further action will be taken against five people who were questioned on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead in a Wirral village.

Emergency services were called out to Smallridge Close in Pensby at around 4am on Sunday 27 March, after reports that a body had been found in a garden.

The five people arrested at the scene have been released, Merseyside Police said.

The force added that it is "completing multiple lines of enquiry" and the death is being treated as "unexplained".

But officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

The deceased’s next of kin have been informed and a file is being prepared for the Coroner.

A force spokesperson said: "The scene has now been stood down on Smallridge Close and we would like to thank the local community for their patience while the incident was dealt with."