After a surge in the number of vehicle thefts across the North West, we have asked Greater Manchester Police Inspector Anton Sullivan for tips on how to keep yours safe.

Top ways to prevent thieves from targeting your car:

CCTV/Smart doorbells: Should criminals come covered up, CCTV can be a vital resource for police when piecing together evidence. It can also be a deterrent. Smart doorbells can be used for the same purpose as they detect movement and start recording. They can also be viewed on smartphones so it can alert you should somebody be moving suspiciously around your property.

CCTV or a smart doorbell could prevent thieves from targeting your car.

Trackers: Trackers are a simple, but effective tool to maximise your chance at reclaimingyour car. They can be as cheap as around £40 but the more you pay, the better thetechnology. According to rewiresecurity.co.uk, 95% of cars with trackers are returned totheir owners.

Immobilisers: These are a great way to stop thieves getting away. It works by cutting the engine unless a unique code is entered upon the engine starting, even if a car key signal has been acquired. They start at around £450.

Faraday pouches work by blocking car key signals. Credit: PA images

Faraday pouches: One of the more simple ways to prevent your car from being stolen is a Faraday pouch. Faraday pouches work by blocking car key signals, making it impossible for thieves to intercept the signal and use a method called a ‘relay attack’ to unlock a car from distance. They can be a little as £10 and are very effective.

Removable bollards: Having removable bollards installed at the end of your drive can be a very effective way to deter criminals, especially if you’re on holiday or are away from home for any reason. This will set you back around £150 with installation.

Credit: PA images

Be aware of your surroundings: When parking in areas such as car parks, it’s a good idea to survey your surroundings. Is there anybody nearby with suspicious equipment? Anybody hanging around? Be vigilant and make sure your car has actually locked before leaving it.