Smoking banned at all health and social care sites in the Isle of Man

All heath and social care sites in the Isle of Man are to become 'smoke-free' from Friday 1 April.

Smoking will not be permitted anywhere on Manx Care or Departmental grounds, with vaping only allowed in outdoor areas away from doorways, open windows and anywhere that can cause nuisance to others.

The new rules will apply to staff, visitors, patients and residents at all sites.

It marks a key milestone in the Island's 'smoke free' ambition for 2030 which hopes to reduce the number of people smoking to under 5% of the population.

Minister for Health and Social Care, Lawrie Hooper MHK, said: "From Public Health’s 2019 lifestyle survey we know that smoking on Island is now down to 12%, with 57% of smokers saying they would like to quit smoking for good.

He continued: "The overall aim is not to stigmatise smokers but instead establish smoke free spaces for everyone to benefit from and to de-normalise smoking to prevent future generations from starting."

The Noble's Hospital site is the main medical site in the Isle of Man. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

This is the final stage of introducing the smoke free policy across all the healthcare sites.

In the first stage of the rollout, all hospital sites, healthcare facilities on Westmoreland Road in Douglas, Crookall House and all GP practices became completely smoke free on 1 April 2021.

The second phase saw all Department and Manx Care workplaces not covered in phase 1, with the exception of residential facilities, become smoke free on 1 October 2021.

Help is available for staff and patients who would like to give up smoking or discuss options for temporarily abstaining, from the Island’s free specialist stop smoking service Quit4You.