Video report by Tim Scott

A group of friends from Chester and the Wirral are making their way to Nepal to climb Mount Everest after four years of training.

Tri-4-Life have been competing in the likes of Iron-Man Triathlons and Ultra-Marathons for 20 years, raising thousands of pounds for charity along the way.

The team is made up of building company manager Liam Hanlon, retired Stephen Hayes, doctor Martin Pritchard-Howarth and nurse Philip Walton.

It has taken them four years to train and get fit enough to make the attempt.

The Himalayas were home to the team for four weeks as they tested themselves at high altitude in preparation for the expedition.

In 2021 they spent a month in the Himalayas, getting used to climbing there.

Originally there were 15 people interested in climbing Everest but time, money and the difficulties of climbing at altitude mean the team was whittled down to just four.

The group will be away for around eight weeks.

Before they make an attempt on the summit they will spend a lot of time acclimatising to the altitude and making practice-climbs from base-camp to the two camps further up the mountain.

The team are raising money for Nepalese and North-West charities through their Just Giving page.