Tributes have been paid to a "perfect" dad-of-two who got married on his deathbed after an incurable cancer diagnosis.Mark Jones, from Urmston, Greater Manchester, died on Tuesday, 22 March - just 19 days after marrying his beloved wife Sarah.

The 46-year-old Manchester United fan leaves behind his daughters Poppy, aged eight, and Sadie, aged three.

Mr Jones's mum, Rita, said the family had been left "devastated" by his death. She said: "He was the kindest lad you could ever wish to meet. We loved him."He was the perfect and did everything he could for his daughters. He was so funny and had so many friends. I miss him terribly."To be sat with him at his bedside when he took his last breath was awful."

Mark Jones surrounded by his family. Credit: BPM Media

Mr Jones discovered a lump in his stomach while training for a marathon back in December.

At first, he thought he may have developed a hernia but he then became increasingly tired and began experiencing pains in his back and the side of his body.After a series of scans, doctors confirmed the lump to be kidney cancer and told Mr Jones he had just months to live.

In February, he learned that the cancer was already so advanced it was incurable.

Mark was told in February that the cancer was so advanced that is was incurable. Credit: BPM Media

Speaking earlier this month, he said he hoped to explore treatment options so he could live long enough to spend Christmas with his family.

However, after taking a turn for the worse recently, he was admitted to Salford Royal Hospital where he passed away last Tuesday.His mum praised the nurses at the hospital for the support they gave to her son in his final days.

Rita said: "They were the nicest nurses you could ever wish. They treated us like royalty."Following the news of Mr Jones's death, dozens of people took to Twitter to pay tribute to him.

Nichola Morris said: "Cancer has cruelly stolen another one from us far too young and too soon. It always takes the good ones."The heartbreak across Stretford and Urmston this morning is enormous. You were so loved by so many and will leave a massive gap. RIP Jonesy. You were one of the best."Meanwhile, Mr Jones's friend John Davies described him as a "fighter until the end."Follow his diagnosis, Mr Jones tied the knot with Sarah in a short ceremony at their family home on March 3.

They were joined by loved ones, while the couple's daughters acted as ring bearers for the big occasion.

A group of his closest friends raised more than £40,000 walking the Manchester Marathon for Macmillan Cancer Support. Credit: BPM Media

A group of Mark's closest friends raised more than £40,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support by walking the Manchester Marathon earlier this month.

Manchester United legend Roy Keane was among those who made a donation and even visited Mr Jones at his home less than two weeks before his death.