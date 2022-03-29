Play video

Having your vehicle stolen is one of the scariest experiences you can have happen to you.

Add to this the inconvenience of being without having any form of transportation and going through insurance and the police to try and get it back.

In the Greater Manchester region, vehicle theft has risen by 26% in the past year with almost 7,000 recorded incidents.

7,000 incidents of vehicle theft in Greater Manchester in the last year.

Some vehicles are being targeted by thieves for parts and fuel, while some are being used in further burglaries and other types of criminal activity.

Play video

Elaine Roscoe was parking outside her home in north Manchester after returning from work when two men ran towards her car and demanded her keys.

She says: "I heard these feet running. It was dark and I looked up and was aware of two lads running towards me, but I didn’t think anything of it.

"Then I heard one shout 'give me the keys, give me the keys'. It was surreal.

He grabbed hold of me and was trying to get the key. I was trying to keep hold of it, I lost and he got the key off me."Thanks to having a tracker installed in the vehicle, Elaine's partner was able to find the car and it was retrieved around 15 minutes later.

Play video

The Tactical Vehicle Intercept Unit of Greater Manchester Police was formed with the aim of tackling the organised crime gangs that are behind a majority of the thefts.

In 2021, the unit managed to recover 454 stolen vehicles worth more than £8million and arrested 637 people for a variety of different offences.

£8million worth of stolen vehicles were recovered by GMP in 2021.

Chief Superintendent Mark Dexter has urged anyone whose car has been stolen to contact police.

He said: “Please report it to us. Have some confidence that we will investigate. Also have a degree of confidence that in the background we are looking at the bigger picture.

"We are trying to catch these people. We may not get an individual result for your burglary but we need to know so we can map where these crimes are taking place.”

Here's seven tips to keep your vehicle safe from thieves.