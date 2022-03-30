Hospital visits to end in the Isle of Man after sharp rise in Covid-19 cases

People in the Isle of Man will no longer be able to visit loved ones in hospital, due to the sharp increase in Covid-19 cases in the Island.

Manx Care said they had made the 'difficult decision to suspend visiting with immediate effect'.

The changes have been put in place at Noble's Hospital, Ramsey and District Cottage Hospital and Manannan Court.

The visiting restrictions will last for an initial period of two weeks.

1635 The total number of active cases of Covid-19 in the Isle of Man.

20 The total number of people in hospital with Covid-19 in the Isle of Man.

Essentials visits may be permitted following assessments and agreement from the clinical team, but these will only occur in exceptional circumstances such as end of life care.

Visiting in adult residential care settings will continue, but Manx Care say they will 'continue to monitor the situation' and will not rule out further measures if necessary.

Teresa Cope, CEO of Manx Care said: "We understand that changes to the visitor policy can be difficult for patients, friends and family members.

She continued: "We will be regularly reviewing the situation to ensure we continue to work to protect our patients, colleagues and our community."

There has been a sharp rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the Isle of Man. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Manx Care has also taken the decision to open Ward 11 as an additional Covid ward alongside Ward 12 due to the number of Covid-19 cases in the hospital.

Mask wearing and social distancing were reintroduced back into health and social care settings at the start of the month.

However, the Isle of Man Government has confirmed that all remaining Covid-19 restrictions are still due to be lifted on Friday 1 April, but this remain separate from the decisions made at Manx Care sites.