Video report by ITV Granada Reports sports correspondent Chris Hall.

A football team dubbed the 'worst in Britain' are hoping a helping hand from Premier League legend Jimmy Bullard can turn around their chances.

Cavaliers, from Gatley in Stockport, are making their debut in the Manchester League, but so far it is not going well.

After losing a recent game 26-0, they have brought in the former West Ham and Wigan midfielder and Soccer AM presenter to try and lift the gloom.

Jimmy Bullard helped steer Wigan into the Premier League and a League Cup final in the early 2000s - but he says that was easy compared to this.

He told sports correspondent, Chris Hall: "There was array of mistakes. Strikers trying to shoot when the balls not set to shoot - miles away from it.

"Air shots - not even making contact with the football which is bad. I'm just trying to get them a bit level. Winning does mean something, but it isn't everything."

Jimmy Bullard with Cavaliers founder and manager Ben Gage. Credit: ITV News

Cavaliers are in their first season and currently sitting at the bottom of Manchester League Division Two table.

In their first 19 games of the season they have conceded 163 goals which is equivalent to around nine goals every game. Their biggest defeat was a "shambolic" 26-0.

The devastating loss prompted manager Ben Gage to post an appeal on Twitter calling for more players after a number of players left the club.

Premier League legend Jimmy Bullard and Specsavers offered their support to the Cavaliers with the goal of helping them move up the league - and it is slowly working.

With their first win and a draw in the past month, they are in with a shout of avoiding rock bottom.

Speaking about the founder and manager Ben, Jimmy said: "He's the best gaffer I ever had."

Over the next few months Jimmy will put the squad through their paces with a series of drills, challenges and workshops.