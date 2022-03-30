A memorial event is to take place in St Helens to remember Bella Rae Birch, who was killed by a dog earlier this month.

The 17-month-old was attacked by the family's pet dog at their home in Blackbrook on Monday 21 March.

Her family paid tribute to their 'gorgeous blue-eyed girl', and a fundraiser was set up to help pay towards a 'beautiful send off' for Bella-Rae.

An event has been planned in her hometown this evening (30 March), where people are encouraged to gather for songs and prayers in Bella Rae's memory.

Police said Bella-Rae had lost her life in the most "unimaginably terrible circumstances" after officers received a report that she had been attacked by a dog at the family home in Blackbrook.

The dog - which the family had bought just one week before - was handed over to police and was been humanely destroyed.

The animal later underwent tests to determine whether it was a legal breed.

Merseyside Police confirmed on Friday 25 March that it was an American Bully XL, which is a legal breed under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.

Flowers and teddies were left at the scene. Credit: ITV News

On the GoFundMe page, Bella Rae's mum Treysharn Bates wrote: "On the 21st of March we sadly lost our gorgeous blue-eyed baby girl.

"We are now in a position where we need to raise funds towards the most beautiful send off. Every little will help, every little is appreciated. Thank you everyone"

Police say they are still looking for witnesses and information about the incident.