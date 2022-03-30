A police officer in the North West has spoken out about the grim reality of being on the frontline - after their application for two days off for mental health reasons was rejected.

The response officer spoke candidly of their experience of seeing several dead bodies within weeks and dealing with "dozens of mental health calls".

The anonymous cop spoke to thousands of his followers on Twitter. He said it was "no wonder police officers are leaving the job, breaking down mentally and physically".

They said: "I've seen five dead bodies in four weeks. Talked a 19-year-old down who had already cut her neck. Attended a male on male rape.

"First on scene to a bad stabbing, and dozens of mental health calls. I've just asked for two days off for a break from it all and my annual leave was rejected."

They continued: "This will be happening to police officers every day up and down the country.

"Compare somebody who has my service on the same pay, but works 9-5 in an office. Who is the idiot for being frontline?"

The Tweet was liked by thousands of people, with many offering their support to the honest police officer.

Lee Broadbent, chair of the Greater Manchester Police federation, shared the Tweet. He said: "Venting is a red flag for me. It’s how people respond when they feel no one is listening.

"Don’t know where you’re based, but reach out and speak to a local rep. If you don’t feel comfortable/confident to stay local DM me. I’ve walked your path. I have the scars. I’ll do my best to help."

@CopWellbeing, who advocates for the mental health of emergency service workers, urged the officer to take time to recover.

They said: "Don't force yourself in if you need that break. Take the sickness leave and on your return to work meeting make it absolutely clear why you were off."