A report has found that the viral sensation, Jackie Weaver, 'did not have the authority' to remove councillors from the Handforth Parish Council meeting.

Cheshire East Council published six reports investigating the behaviour of councillors at the parish council.

The findings stated that Jackie Weaver "was not acting in an official capacity at the meetings" and concluded "she did not have the authority to manage the attendance at those meetings".

However, the report goes on to say "it is understandable why she acted as she did".

It stated: "It is therefore also understandable why her actions, including interjecting and talking over Councillor Brian Tolver, and, would likely cause those Councillors to become agitated, as this was a direct challenge to their intended action to bring the meetings to an end.

"Nonetheless, the position of Councillor carries with it a requirement to uphold and maintain high standards of conduct, and to comply with the Code at all times when acting in that capacity."

The council was renamed Handforth Town Council in November 2021. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Play video

The viral video where Jackie Weaver removed the councillors from the meeting

Jackie Weaver found fame after a parish council meeting in December 2020 where she was told: "You have no authority here Jackie Weaver. No authority at all."

She responded by removing some of the councillors from the meeting.

Since then, she made a guest appearances at the Brit Awards and starred in an upcoming episode of Celebrity Mastermind.

She was even the subject of a song, co-written by Andrew Lloyd Webber and performed by Carrie Hope on Twitter and Instagram.

The report says Jackie Weaver 'fully accepts' that she did not have the authority to manage the attendees in the meeting.