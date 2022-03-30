A student police officer will face a trial for sexual assault after he was accused of touching a woman’s thigh.

Ryan Pointon, 27, appeared at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court charged with sexually assaulting a woman by touching her thigh, over clothing, on 25 March last year.

The Greater Manchester Police constable, formally based in the city of Manchester district, indicated a not guilty plea and elected to have his trial heard at crown court.

District judge Timothy Boswell adjourned the case to Wednesday, 27 April at Liverpool Crown Court, when Pointon will be asked to formally enter a plea.

He was granted bail, with conditions not to contact the complainant.

Pointon, of Prestwich, Bury, was suspended from duty following the allegation and misconduct proceedings will resume following the conclusion of the criminal case, a spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said.