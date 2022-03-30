The Wanted star Tom Parker died has died at the age of 33.

The singer, from Bolton, passed away on Wednesday after a long battle with terminal brain cancer glioblastoma, his partner has confirmed.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side," Kelsey Parker said in an Instagram post.

"Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can't imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.

"We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom's light continues to shine for his beautiful children.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I'm forever proud of you."

Tom had first spoken of his terminal brain tumour diagnosis in October 2020 and was up until recently receiving treatment abroad.

Earlier this year, he performed on stage with his bandmates during their much-delayed reunion tour.

In November the band sat down with Granada Reports presenter Victoria Grimes.

Tom was one of five band members of The Wanted who are famous for songs such as 'Glad You Came' and 'All Time Low'.

They have also paid tribute to their friend on social media.

"Max, Jay, Siva, Nathan and the whole Wanted family are devastated by the tragic and premature loss of our bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away peacefully at lunchtime today surrounded by his family and his band mates.

"Tom was an amazing husband to Kelsey, and father to Aurelia and Bodhi. He was our brother, words can't express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts."

