Tributes have poured in for The Wanted star Tom Parker who has died at the age of 33.

The singer, from Bolton, died today (30 March) after a long battle with terminal brain cancer glioblastoma.

Leading the tributes to the singer, his wife Kelsey Parker said the family "can't imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence".

She said: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side.

"Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can't imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.

"We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom's light continues to shine for his beautiful children.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I'm forever proud of you."

Tom's bandmates also released a statement following his death, describing the singer as "their brother".

They said: "Max, Jay, Siva, Nathan and the whole Wanted family are devastated by the tragic and premature loss of our bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away peacefully at lunchtime today surrounded by his family and his band mates.

"Tom was an amazing husband to Kelsey, and father to Aurelia and Bodhi. He was our brother, words can't express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts."

Others from across the music industry shared their sadness at the news.

Tom Parker with bandmates Nathan Sykes, Max George, Siva Kaneswaran and Jay McGuiness Credit: PA

Ed Sheeran wrote: "So sad to hear of Tom’s passing. Thoughts and love are with Kelsey, his children and his family. Very sad day, what a lovely guy.”

And One Direction singer Liam Payne wrote: "I'm heartbroken to hear about Tom. He was so full of life and humour, and the memories I have of him with stay with me forever.

"Sending my thoughts out to his family and his brothers in The Wanted."

Howard Donald from Take That tweeted: “So young and so sad. RIP Tom Parker from The Wanted. Strength and love to his family.”

And Union J singer JJ Hamblett called Tom “an incredible artist and real family man”.

He said: “Tom Parker was such a nice guy who was an incredible artist and real family man!

“Such a cruel, cruel world… RIP Tom.. you will be missed but never never forgotten”.