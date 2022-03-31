The family of Alisha Apostoloff-Boyrin who has been missing from Ashton-Under-Lyne for two months have released new photos of her.

Police says Alisha, 24, was last seen in January when she travelled to Durham from Manchester and back, as an investigation into her disappearance continues.

She regularly wears a long Parka style jacket with a hood and may have been wearing this when she went missing.

Alisha Apostoloff-Boyrin's family have released new photos of her as part of investigation Credit: GMP

Greater Manchester Police are following up on a number of lines of enquiry in different parts of the country, including Greater Manchester, County Durham and Derbyshire.

Her family has been told evidence has lead detectives to believe Alisha has come to serious harm and two arrests have been made.

A 59-year-old man from Willington, County Durham, was arrested on suspicion of her murder in March 2022 and later bailed.

A 50-year-old man, from Ashton-under-Lyne, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and has been released pending further inquiries.

Detectives are now urging people both in the Manchester and Durham areas if they have seen Alisha since January, or anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage showing Alisha.

Anyone with information can send it to GMP's online portal here