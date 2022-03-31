Former world darts champion Ted Hankey has been charged with the sexual assault of a woman.

Police say they have charged the 54-year-old in relation to an incident that happened in Cheshire in September 2021.

Edward Hankey, of Wendover Grove, Berry Hill, Stoke-on-Trent, has been released on bail and will appear before Warrington Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 6 April.

Hankey is an English former professional darts player and two-time World Champion.